Concert Choeur des Jeunes de Pretoria Afrique du Sud Cathédrale de Bayeux, 7 mai 2023, Bayeux.

Le choeur University de Pretoria Youth Choir (UPYC) fait partie du modèle multi-chorale de l’Université de Pretoria, Afrique du Sud.

Il a été créé en 2001 avec pour but d’offrir aux étudiants adolescents talentueux la possibilité de se produire à haut niveau, tant localement qu’à l’étranger.

La mission de l’UP Youth Choir est de proposer à des enfants de toutes situations et milieux un programme d’éducation musicale unique, pour amplifier leur paysage culturel et développer leur potentiel, tout en créant un modèle d’excellence artistique et de diversité, qui enrichit la communauté.

L’UPYC a remporté de nombreux prix ; ils ont été nommés gagnants au concours National Cantamus à George, Western Cape (RAS) en août 2019, pour ne citer que le plus récent. Lors de leur tournée en 2018 en Hongrie, Slovénie, Autriche et Slovaquie, ils ont été nommés gagnants Cum Laude du Festival International de l’Avent et Musique de Noël à Bratislava, Slovaquie..

2023-05-07 à 17:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-07 19:00:00. .

Cathédrale de Bayeux

Bayeux 14400 Calvados Normandie



The University of Pretoria Youth Choir (UPYC) is part of the multi-choir model at the University of Pretoria, South Africa.

It was established in 2001 with the aim of providing talented teenage students with the opportunity to perform at a high level, both locally and abroad.

The mission of the UP Youth Choir is to provide a unique music education program for children of all backgrounds and situations, to amplify their cultural landscape and develop their potential, while creating a model of artistic excellence and diversity, which enriches the community.

UPYC has won numerous awards; they were named winners at the National Cantamus Competition in George, Western Cape (RAS) in August 2019, to name the most recent. During their 2018 tour of Hungary, Slovenia, Austria and Slovakia, they were named Cum Laude winners of the International Advent and Christmas Music Festival in Bratislava, Slovakia.

El Coro Juvenil de la Universidad de Pretoria (UPYC) forma parte del modelo de coros múltiples de la Universidad de Pretoria (Sudáfrica).

Se creó en 2001 con el objetivo de ofrecer a estudiantes adolescentes con talento la oportunidad de actuar a un alto nivel, tanto a nivel local como en el extranjero.

La misión del Coro Juvenil de la UP es ofrecer a niños de todos los orígenes y situaciones un programa único de educación musical para ampliar su panorama cultural y desarrollar su potencial, creando al mismo tiempo un modelo de excelencia artística y diversidad que enriquezca a la comunidad.

UPYC ha ganado numerosos premios; fueron nombrados ganadores en el concurso nacional Cantamus en George, Cabo Occidental (RAS) en agosto de 2019, por nombrar el más reciente. Durante su gira de 2018 por Hungría, Eslovenia, Austria y Eslovaquia, fueron nombrados ganadores Cum Laude del Festival Internacional de Música de Adviento y Navidad en Bratislava, Eslovaquia.

Der University de Pretoria Youth Choir (UPYC) ist Teil des Multi-Chor-Modells der Universität Pretoria, Südafrika.

Er wurde 2001 mit dem Ziel gegründet, talentierten jugendlichen Studenten die Möglichkeit zu bieten, auf hohem Niveau sowohl vor Ort als auch im Ausland aufzutreten.

Die Mission des UP Youth Choir ist es, Kindern aus allen Lebenslagen und Hintergründen ein einzigartiges Musikerziehungsprogramm anzubieten, um ihre kulturelle Landschaft zu erweitern und ihr Potenzial zu entwickeln, während gleichzeitig ein Modell für künstlerische Exzellenz und Vielfalt geschaffen wird, das die Gemeinschaft bereichert.

Das UPYC hat zahlreiche Preise gewonnen; sie wurden als Gewinner des Nationalen Cantamus-Wettbewerbs in George, Western Cape (RAS), im August 2019 genannt, um nur den jüngsten zu nennen. Während ihrer Tournee 2018 durch Ungarn, Slowenien, Österreich und die Slowakei wurden sie zum Cum Laude-Gewinner des Internationalen Advents- und Weihnachtsmusikfestivals in Bratislava, Slowakei, ernannt.

