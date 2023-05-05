Soirée Anniversaire VandB 4 ans VandB Bayeux, 5 mai 2023, Bayeux.

Soirée exceptionnelle en vue au VandB ! Anniversaire des 4 ans de cette Cave/Bar de Bayeux

Au programme :

– Dégustations en cave

– Concert

– Barbecue

– Remises et promotions sur plusieurs produits

– Et pleins d’autres surprises !!!

Venez nombreux avec votre bonne humeur !!!.

2023-05-05 à 18:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-05 22:00:00. .

VandB Bayeux

Bayeux 14400 Calvados Normandie



Exceptional evening in sight at VandB ! Anniversary of 4 years of this Cellar/Bar of Bayeux

On the program :

– Tastings in the cellar

– Concert

– Barbecue

– Discounts and promotions on several products

– And many other surprises !!!

Come with your good mood !!!

¡Noche excepcional a la vista en el VandB! 4 años de aniversario de esta Bodega/Bar de Bayeux

En el orden del día :

– Degustaciones en la bodega

– Concierto

– Barbacoa

– Descuentos y promociones en varios productos

– Y muchas otras sorpresas

¡¡¡Ven con tu buen humor !!!

Außergewöhnlicher Abend im VandB in Sicht! 4-jähriges Jubiläum dieses Weinkellers/Bar in Bayeux

Auf dem Programm stehen:

– Verkostungen im Keller

– Konzert

– Barbecue

– Rabatte und Sonderangebote auf verschiedene Produkte

– Und viele weitere Überraschungen!!!

Kommen Sie zahlreich mit Ihrer guten Laune!!!

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité