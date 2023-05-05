Soirée Anniversaire VandB 4 ans VandB Bayeux Bayeux
Soirée Anniversaire VandB 4 ans VandB Bayeux, 5 mai 2023, Bayeux.
Soirée exceptionnelle en vue au VandB ! Anniversaire des 4 ans de cette Cave/Bar de Bayeux
Au programme :
– Dégustations en cave
– Concert
– Barbecue
– Remises et promotions sur plusieurs produits
– Et pleins d’autres surprises !!!
Venez nombreux avec votre bonne humeur !!!.
2023-05-05 à 18:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-05 22:00:00. .
VandB Bayeux
Bayeux 14400 Calvados Normandie
Exceptional evening in sight at VandB ! Anniversary of 4 years of this Cellar/Bar of Bayeux
On the program :
– Tastings in the cellar
– Concert
– Barbecue
– Discounts and promotions on several products
– And many other surprises !!!
Come with your good mood !!!
¡Noche excepcional a la vista en el VandB! 4 años de aniversario de esta Bodega/Bar de Bayeux
En el orden del día :
– Degustaciones en la bodega
– Concierto
– Barbacoa
– Descuentos y promociones en varios productos
– Y muchas otras sorpresas
¡¡¡Ven con tu buen humor !!!
Außergewöhnlicher Abend im VandB in Sicht! 4-jähriges Jubiläum dieses Weinkellers/Bar in Bayeux
Auf dem Programm stehen:
– Verkostungen im Keller
– Konzert
– Barbecue
– Rabatte und Sonderangebote auf verschiedene Produkte
– Und viele weitere Überraschungen!!!
Kommen Sie zahlreich mit Ihrer guten Laune!!!
Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité