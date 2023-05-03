VALERIE BONNETON…. L’invitée de votre Espace Culturel E.Leclerc Bayeux 66 rue Saint-Jean, 3 mai 2023, Bayeux.

Nous sommes heureux de vous inviter dans le cadre du Festival Culturissimo des Espaces Culturels à venir assister à une lecture par VALERIE BONNETON à La Halle Ô Grains le mercredi 3 mai à 19h30.

Le nom de Valérie Bonneton est inséparable du paysage cinématographique français : depuis plus de quinze ans, l’actrice marque le public par son style comique inénarrable. On se réjouit d’avance de la retrouver sur la scène de Culturissimo pour une lecture de son premier roman, Maman à moi.

Dans Maman à moi (JC Lattès) Valérie Bonneton fait son autofiction au travers des yeux de son bichon – une manière d’apporter l’humour et la fantaisie qu’on lui connait au récit d’expériences bien réelles, allant des plus triviales au plus difficiles. Le texte est à découvrir lors de cette soirée, où l’actrice se réappropriera la narration décentrée de son roman afin d’en épouser les rires et la tendresse.

2023-05-03 à 19:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-03 20:30:00. .

66 rue Saint-Jean La Halle Ô Grains

Bayeux 14400 Calvados Normandie



We are pleased to invite you to attend a reading by VALERIE BONNETON at La Halle Ô Grains on Wednesday, May 3 at 7:30 pm as part of the Festival Culturissimo des Espaces Culturels.

The name of Valérie Bonneton is inseparable from the French cinematographic landscape: for more than fifteen years, the actress has marked the public with her inimitable comic style. We are looking forward to seeing her on the Culturissimo stage for a reading of her first novel, Maman à moi.

In Maman à moi (JC Lattès) Valérie Bonneton writes her autofiction through the eyes of her puppy – a way of bringing the humor and fantasy that we know her for to the story of very real experiences, from the most trivial to the most difficult. The text is to be discovered during this evening, where the actress will reappropriate the off-center narration of her novel to embrace its laughter and tenderness.

En el marco del Festival Culturissimo des Espaces Culturels, tenemos el placer de invitarle a asistir a una lectura de VALERIE BONNETON en La Halle Ô Grains el miércoles 3 de mayo a las 19.30 h.

El nombre de Valérie Bonneton es inseparable del paisaje cinematográfico francés: desde hace más de quince años, la actriz ha marcado al público con su inimitable estilo cómico. Esperamos verla en el escenario de Culturissimo para una lectura de su primera novela, Maman à moi.

En Maman à moi (JC Lattès), Valérie Bonneton escribe su autoficción a través de los ojos de su cachorro, una forma de aportar el humor y la fantasía que la caracterizan al relato de experiencias muy reales, desde las más triviales hasta las más difíciles. El texto se descubrirá durante esta velada, en la que la actriz se reapropiará de la narración descentrada de su novela para abrazar su risa y su ternura.

Wir freuen uns, Sie im Rahmen des Festivals Culturissimo des Espaces Culturels zu einer Lesung von VALERIE BONNETON in La Halle Ô Grains am Mittwoch, den 3. Mai um 19.30 Uhr einladen zu können.

Der Name Valérie Bonneton ist untrennbar mit der französischen Filmlandschaft verbunden: Seit über fünfzehn Jahren prägt die Schauspielerin das Publikum mit ihrem unaussprechlichen komischen Stil. Wir freuen uns schon darauf, sie auf der Bühne von Culturissimo bei einer Lesung aus ihrem ersten Roman, Maman à moi, wiederzusehen.

In Maman à moi (JC Lattès) schreibt Valérie Bonneton ihre Autofiktion durch die Augen ihres Hündchens – eine Art, den Humor und die Fantasie, die man von ihr kennt, in die Erzählung realer Erfahrungen einzubringen, die von den trivialsten bis zu den schwierigsten reichen. Der Text ist an diesem Abend zu entdecken, an dem die Schauspielerin sich die dezentrierte Erzählweise ihres Romans wieder aneignen wird, um das Lachen und die Zärtlichkeit zu heiraten.

