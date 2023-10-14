Stage de chant collectif Bayeux Bayeux, 14 octobre 2023, Bayeux.

Bayeux,Calvados

Les 14 et 15 octobre, vous aller découvrir votre voix , votre corps qui est votre instrument ! La respiration , l’écoute, le jeux ! Tout cela dans la bonne humeur ! Nous mettrons en place 2 ou 3 chants, et feront une petite présentation de fin de stage !! Vous venez?.

Samedi 2023-10-14 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-15 19:00:00. .

Bayeux Pôle choral

Bayeux 14400 Calvados Normandie



On October 14 and 15, discover your voice, your body, your instrument! Breathing, listening, playing! All in good fun! We’ll perform 2 or 3 songs, and give a short presentation at the end of the workshop! Are you coming?

Los días 14 y 15 de octubre, ¡descubrirás tu voz, tu cuerpo, tu instrumento! Respirar, escuchar y tocar Todo para divertirse Interpretaremos 2 ó 3 canciones y haremos una breve presentación al final del curso ¿Te apuntas?

Am 14. und 15. Oktober werden Sie Ihre Stimme und Ihren Körper, der Ihr Instrument ist, entdecken! Atmen, Zuhören, Spielen! All das in guter Laune! Wir werden zwei oder drei Lieder einstudieren und am Ende des Kurses eine kleine Präsentation machen! Kommen Sie?

