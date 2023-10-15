FÊTE DU CANAL + BASSIN DES FILTRES Toulouse, 15 octobre 2023, Toulouse.

Toulouse,Haute-Garonne

Venez fêter les canaux en pleine mutation, avec le projet de réaménagement Grand Parc Canal qui nous invite à imaginer ensemble le canal autrement. Au programme : des visites, des spectacles, du sport et des loisirs !.

2023-10-15 fin : 2023-10-15 18:00:00. .

+ BASSIN DES FILTRES Boulevard de l’Embouchure

Toulouse 31200 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Come and celebrate the changing face of the canals, with the Grand Parc Canal redevelopment project inviting us to imagine the canal differently. On the program: visits, shows, sports and leisure activities!

Venga a celebrar el cambio de imagen de los canales, con el proyecto de remodelación del Grand Parc Canal, que nos invita a todos a imaginar el canal de otra manera. En el programa: visitas, espectáculos, actividades deportivas y de ocio

Feiern Sie mit uns die Kanäle, die sich im Umbruch befinden. Das Neugestaltungsprojekt Grand Parc Canal lädt uns dazu ein, uns den Kanal gemeinsam anders vorzustellen. Auf dem Programm stehen Besichtigungen, Aufführungen, Sport und Freizeit!

