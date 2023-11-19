PIÈCE DE THÉÂTRE « L’AMOUR FOOT » – BASSAN Bassan, 19 novembre 2023, Bassan.

Bassan,Hérault

La compagnie Méli-Mélo vous présente sa pièce de théâtre drôle et satirique !

Entrée libre..

2023-11-19 17:00:00 fin : 2023-11-19 . .

Bassan 34290 Hérault Occitanie



The Méli-Mélo company presents its funny and satirical play!

Free admission.

¡La compañía Méli-Mélo presenta su divertida y satírica obra!

Entrada gratuita.

Die Theatergruppe Méli-Mélo präsentiert Ihnen ihr lustiges und satirisches Theaterstück!

Eintritt frei.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-08 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE