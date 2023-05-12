mar 25 avril 2023
Accueil

OPÉRATION GARRIGUE PROPRE Bassan

Catégories d’Évènement:
Bassan 2023-05-12

OPÉRATION GARRIGUE PROPRE, 12 mai 2023, Bassan.

Dans le cadre de la Semaine Verte, un nettoyage de garrigue est organisé avec le le concours des chasseurs de Bassan et de l’association Project Rescue
Océan.
Renseignements et inscriptions par téléphone..
2023-05-12 à 09:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-12 . .

Bassan 34290 Hérault Occitanie

Within the framework of the Green Week, a cleaning of the scrubland is organized with the help of the Bassan hunters and the association Project Rescue
Ocean association.
Information and registration by phone.

En el marco de la Semana Verde, se organiza una limpieza de matorrales con la ayuda de los cazadores de Bassan y el Proyecto Rescate
Océan.
Información e inscripciones por teléfono.

Im Rahmen der Grünen Woche wird in Zusammenarbeit mit den Bassanjägern und der Organisation Project Rescue eine Säuberung der Garrigue organisiert
Ocean.
Informationen und Anmeldungen per Telefon.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE

Détails

Date:
12 mai 2023
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Adresse
Ville
Bassan
Departement
Hérault
Lieu Ville
Bassan

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda

Bassan Hérault
Bassan Hérault

CATÉGORIES POPULAIRES

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS

Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2029
Unidivers est un magazine associatif sans but lucratif (1901), culturel, social et solidaire. Il bénéficie de l'aide du Service civique. Il est reconnu par la République française Service de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424.

SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Téléphone : 02 56 01 81 51 Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.

Suivez-nous sur les réseaux sociaux

Malgré des demandes répétées depuis 2012, le ministère de la Culture et la DRAC Bretagne refusent toujours d'accorder une subvention à Unidivers. Notre rédaction, composée de journalistes professionnels, dénonce cette mauvaise administration qui vise à soutenir les gros éditeurs de presse, dirigés par des intérêts privés, au détriment des indépendants, notamment des magazines de presse associatifs. Que devient la liberté de la presse quand seuls quelques groupes privilégiés sont encouragés à l'exercer ?