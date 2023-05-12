OPÉRATION GARRIGUE PROPRE, 12 mai 2023, Bassan.

Dans le cadre de la Semaine Verte, un nettoyage de garrigue est organisé avec le le concours des chasseurs de Bassan et de l’association Project Rescue

Océan.

Renseignements et inscriptions par téléphone..

2023-05-12 à 09:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-12 . .

Bassan 34290 Hérault Occitanie



Within the framework of the Green Week, a cleaning of the scrubland is organized with the help of the Bassan hunters and the association Project Rescue

Ocean association.

Information and registration by phone.

En el marco de la Semana Verde, se organiza una limpieza de matorrales con la ayuda de los cazadores de Bassan y el Proyecto Rescate

Océan.

Información e inscripciones por teléfono.

Im Rahmen der Grünen Woche wird in Zusammenarbeit mit den Bassanjägern und der Organisation Project Rescue eine Säuberung der Garrigue organisiert

Ocean.

Informationen und Anmeldungen per Telefon.

