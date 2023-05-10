MERCREDI NATURE À LA GARRIGUE Bassan Catégories d’Évènement: Bassan

Hérault

MERCREDI NATURE À LA GARRIGUE, 10 mai 2023, Bassan. Dans le cadre de la Semaine Verte, profitez d’un mercredi « nature » avec activité landart, balades/animations poneys, animations scientifiques/spectacles « Fabuleux insectes », escape game.

Renseignements et inscriptions par téléphone..

2023-05-10 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-10 17:00:00. . Bassan 34290 Hérault Occitanie



As part of Green Week, enjoy a « nature » Wednesday with landart activities, pony rides/animations, scientific animations/shows « Fabulous insects », escape game.

Information and registration by phone. En el marco de la Semana Verde, disfrute de un miércoles « naturaleza » con actividades landart, paseos/animaciones en poni, animaciones/espectáculos científicos « Insectos fabulosos », juego de escape.

Información e inscripciones por teléfono. Genießen Sie im Rahmen der Grünen Woche einen Mittwoch in der Natur mit Landart-Aktivitäten, Ponyreiten/Animationen, wissenschaftlichen Animationen/Shows « Fabuleux insectes », Escape Game.

Informationen und Anmeldungen per Telefon. Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE

