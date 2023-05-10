ATELIER BD MANGA, 10 mai 2023, Bassan.

Dans le cadre de la Semaine Verte, participez à l’Atelier BD sur le thème de l’environnement animé par Monsieur K.

Renseignements et inscriptions par téléphone..

2023-05-10 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-10 12:00:00. .

Bassan 34290 Hérault Occitanie



As part of Green Week, participate in the Comic Book Workshop on the theme of the environment led by Mr. K.

Information and registration by phone.

En el marco de la Semana Verde, participa en un taller de cómic sobre el tema del medio ambiente dirigido por el Sr. K.

Información e inscripciones por teléfono.

Nehmen Sie im Rahmen der Grünen Woche an einem Comic-Workshop zum Thema Umwelt teil, der von Herrn K. geleitet wird.

Informationen und Anmeldungen per Telefon.

