NUIT DE L’ORGUE ALLEMANDE (TOULOUSE LES ORGUES) BASILIQUE SAINT SERNIN Toulouse
NUIT DE L’ORGUE ALLEMANDE (TOULOUSE LES ORGUES) BASILIQUE SAINT SERNIN Toulouse, 14 octobre 2023, Toulouse.
Toulouse,Haute-Garonne
Lors de cette soirée, venez écouter les grandes œuvres du repertoire allemand !.
2023-10-14 fin : 2023-10-14 . 8 EUR.
BASILIQUE SAINT SERNIN Place Saint-Sernin
Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Come and listen to the great works of the German repertoire!
¡Venga a escuchar las grandes obras del repertorio alemán!
An diesem Abend können Sie die großen Werke des deutschen Repertoires hören!
Mise à jour le 2023-10-04 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE