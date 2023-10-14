NUIT DE L’ORGUE ALLEMANDE (TOULOUSE LES ORGUES) BASILIQUE SAINT SERNIN Toulouse, 14 octobre 2023, Toulouse.

Toulouse,Haute-Garonne

Lors de cette soirée, venez écouter les grandes œuvres du repertoire allemand !.

2023-10-14 fin : 2023-10-14 . 8 EUR.

BASILIQUE SAINT SERNIN Place Saint-Sernin

Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Come and listen to the great works of the German repertoire!

¡Venga a escuchar las grandes obras del repertorio alemán!

An diesem Abend können Sie die großen Werke des deutschen Repertoires hören!

