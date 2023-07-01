NUIT DES ÉGLISES Basilique Avioth, 1 juillet 2023, Avioth.

Avioth,Meuse

Visite nocturne de la basilique d’Avioth à plusieurs voix le samedi 2 juillet à 21h.

Durant cette soirée, chacun est invité à franchir le seuil d’une église afin de découvrir les richesses de son patrimoine de proximité.. Tout public

Dimanche 21:00:00 fin : . 0 EUR.

Basilique rue de l’Abbé Delhotel

Avioth 55600 Meuse Grand Est



An evening tour of the Avioth basilica with several voices on Saturday, July 2 at 9pm.

During this evening, everyone is invited to cross the threshold of a church to discover the richness of its local heritage.

Una visita nocturna a la Basílica de Avioth a varias voces el sábado 2 de julio a las 21:00 horas.

Durante esta velada, todo el mundo está invitado a cruzar el umbral de una iglesia para descubrir la riqueza de su patrimonio local.

Nächtliche Besichtigung der Basilika von Avioth mit mehreren Stimmen am Samstag, den 2. Juli um 21 Uhr.

An diesem Abend ist jeder eingeladen, die Schwelle einer Kirche zu überschreiten, um die Reichtümer des Kulturerbes in seiner Nähe zu entdecken.

