LIGHT ON TRI MADINE Base de loisirs du Lac de Madine Nonsard-Lamarche, 24 septembre 2023, Nonsard-Lamarche.

Nonsard-Lamarche,Meuse

Bloquez dès maintenant votre 24 septembre prochain pour venir fêter avec nous la clôture des LIGHT ON TRI 2022 avec le LIGHT ON TRI Madine*** ! À proximité de Nancy et Metz, ce triathlon est idéalement situé dans le territoire lorrain.

Ultime étape avant la trêve hivernale, ce sera une belle occasion de tout donner et de tenter de battre votre propre record sur le triathlon :

Distance S* (+ ou – 0,5km / 20km / 5km)

Distance M** (+ ou – 1,5km / 40km / 10km)

Samedi 23 Septembre 2023 :

17h00 – 19h00 : Retrait des dossards S*, M**.

Dimanche 24 Septembre 2023 :

7h00 – 8h30 : Retrait des dossards S*

9h00 : Départ Triathlon S* – Femmes et Hommes

11h30 – 13h00 : Retrait des dossards M**

13h30 : Départ Triathlon M** – Femmes et Hommes. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-09-24 fin : 2023-09-24 . .

Base de loisirs du Lac de Madine

Nonsard-Lamarche 55210 Meuse Grand Est



Block off your September 24 to celebrate with us the closing of LIGHT ON TRI 2022 with the LIGHT ON TRI Madine***! Close to Nancy and Metz, this triathlon is ideally located in the Lorraine region.

The final stop before the winter break, this will be a great opportunity to give it your all and try to beat your own triathlon record:

Distance S* (+ or – 0.5km / 20km / 5km)

Distance M** (+ or – 1.5km / 40km / 10km)

Saturday, September 23, 2023 :

5:00 pm – 7:00 pm: Pick-up of S*, M** race numbers.

Sunday September 24, 2023:

7:00 am – 8:30 am: Number collection S*

9:00 am: Start of S* Triathlon – Women and Men

11:30am – 1:00pm: Pick-up of M** race numbers

1:30 pm: Start M** Triathlon – Women and Men

¡Fija una fecha el 24 de septiembre para unirte a nosotros y celebrar la clausura de LIGHT ON TRI 2022 con el LIGHT ON TRI Madine***! Cerca de Nancy y Metz, este triatlón goza de una ubicación ideal en la región de Lorena.

Última etapa antes de las vacaciones de invierno, será una gran oportunidad para darlo todo e intentar batir tu propio récord de triatlón:

Distancia S* (+ o – 0,5km / 20km / 5km)

Distancia M** (+ o – 1,5km / 40km / 10km)

Sábado 23 de septiembre de 2023 :

17.00 – 19.00: Recogida de dorsales S* y M**.

Domingo 24 de septiembre de 2023 :

7.00 – 8.30: Recogida de dorsales S*

9.00am: Inicio del Triatlón S* – Mujeres y Hombres

11:30 – 13:00: Recogida de dorsales M**

13:30: Salida del Triatlón M** – Mujeres y Hombres

Reservieren Sie sich schon jetzt den 24. September, um mit uns den Abschluss der LIGHT ON TRI 2022 mit dem LIGHT ON TRI Madine*** zu feiern! In der Nähe von Nancy und Metz ist dieser Triathlon ideal in der Region Lothringen gelegen.

Als letzte Etappe vor der Winterpause ist dies eine gute Gelegenheit, alles zu geben und zu versuchen, Ihren eigenen Triathlonrekord zu brechen:

S-Distanz* (+ oder – 0,5km / 20km / 5km)

M**-Distanz (+ oder – 1,5km / 40km / 10km)

Samstag, 23. September 2023:

17.00 – 19.00 Uhr: Abholung der Startnummern S*, M**.

Sonntag, 24. September 2023 :

7.00 – 8.30 Uhr: Abholung der Startnummern S*

9.00 Uhr: Start Triathlon S* – Frauen und Männer

11.30 – 13.00 Uhr: Abholung der Startnummern M**

13:30 Uhr: Start Triathlon M** – Frauen und Männer

Mise à jour le 2023-08-25 par OT COEUR DE LORRAINE