VOILE – REGATE DE PRINTEMPS BASE DE LOISIRS DU LAC DE MADINE, 23 avril 2023, Nonsard-Lamarche. Régate de Printemps au Lac de Madine. Régate grade 5C ouverte aux habitables et voiles légères. Infos et inscriptions sur www.societenautiquemadine.fr. Tout public

Spring regatta at the Lake of Madine. Regatta grade 5C open to habitables and light sails. Information and registration on www.societenautiquemadine.fr Regata de primavera en el lago de Madine. Regata de grado 5C abierta a veleros y velas ligeras. Información e inscripciones en www.societenautiquemadine.fr Frühlingsregatta am Lac de Madine. Eine Regatta der Klasse 5C, die für Leichtwindsegler und Segelboote offen ist. Infos und Anmeldungen unter www.societenautiquemadine.fr Mise à jour le 2023-04-07 par OT COEUR DE LORRAINE

