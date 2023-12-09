Concert au Bistrot Gourmand Bars
Concert au Bistrot Gourmand Bars, 9 décembre 2023, Bars.
Bars,Dordogne
The Tourists en concert
Excellent groupe de covers pops et rock , français et anglo-saxons, super vitaminés !
Parmi les « chouchous » du Bistrot !
Entrée gratuite – participation libre mais nécessaire
Entrée gratuite – participation libre mais nécessaire.
2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 . .
Bars 24210 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
The Tourists in concert
An excellent group of pop and rock covers, French and Anglo-Saxon, with plenty of vitamins!
One of the Bistrot’s « darlings »!
Free admission – free participation required
Free admission – free participation required
Los Turistas en concierto
Un excelente grupo de versiones de pop y rock, francés y anglosajón, ¡con mucha energía!
Uno de los favoritos del Bistrot
Entrada gratuita – participación libre
Entrada libre – participación libre pero necesaria
The Tourists auf einem Konzert
Exzellente Pop- und Rock-Coverband, französisch und angelsächsisch, supervitaminisiert!
Einer der « Lieblinge » des Bistros!
Freier Eintritt – Teilnahme frei, aber erforderlich
Freier Eintritt – Teilnahme frei, aber erforderlich
Mise à jour le 2023-11-17 par Vézère Périgord Noir