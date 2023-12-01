Concert au Bistrot Gourmand Bars
Bars,Dordogne
CONCERT avec LAKOTA WAY
Super Cover Band Rock’N’Roll Music 50’s To 70’s
De Johnny Cash en passant par les Kinks et les Rolling Stones
Entrée gratuite – participation libre mais nécessaire.
Bars 24210 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
CONCERT with LAKOTA WAY
Super Cover Band Rock’N’Roll Music 50’s To 70’s
From Johnny Cash to the Kinks and the Rolling Stones
Free admission – free participation required
CONCIERTO con LAKOTA WAY
Super Cover Band Rock’N’Roll Música 50’s To 70’s
De Johnny Cash a los Kinks y los Rolling Stones
Entrada gratuita – participación libre
KONZERT mit LAKOTA WAY
Super Cover Band Rock’N’Roll Music 50’s To 70’s
Von Johnny Cash über die Kinks und die Rolling Stones
Eintritt frei – Teilnahme frei, aber erforderlich
