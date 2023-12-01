Concert au Bistrot Gourmand Bars, 1 décembre 2023, Bars.

Bars,Dordogne

CONCERT avec LAKOTA WAY

Super Cover Band Rock’N’Roll Music 50’s To 70’s

De Johnny Cash en passant par les Kinks et les Rolling Stones

Entrée gratuite – participation libre mais nécessaire.

2023-12-01

Bars 24210 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



CONCERT with LAKOTA WAY

Super Cover Band Rock’N’Roll Music 50’s To 70’s

From Johnny Cash to the Kinks and the Rolling Stones

Free admission – free participation required

CONCIERTO con LAKOTA WAY

Super Cover Band Rock’N’Roll Música 50’s To 70’s

De Johnny Cash a los Kinks y los Rolling Stones

Entrada gratuita – participación libre

KONZERT mit LAKOTA WAY

Super Cover Band Rock’N’Roll Music 50’s To 70’s

Von Johnny Cash über die Kinks und die Rolling Stones

Eintritt frei – Teilnahme frei, aber erforderlich

