Concert au Bistrot Gourmand Bars
Concert au Bistrot Gourmand Bars, 3 novembre 2023, Bars.
Bars,Dordogne
Concert en direct LIVE
LAZARUS HEIGHTS
En cours d’enregistrement de leur nouveau CD,
ils vont vous dévoiler quelques nouveaux titres inédits…
Entrée gratuite – participation libre mais nécessaire.
2023-11-03 fin : 2023-11-03 . .
Bars 24210 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Live concert LIVE
LAZARUS HEIGHTS
Currently recording their new CD,
they’ll be unveiling some brand-new, previously unreleased tracks?
Free admission – free participation required
Concierto en directo LIVE
LAZARUS HEIGHTS
Actualmente están grabando su nuevo CD,
presentarán nuevos temas inéditos..
Entrada gratuita – participación libre
Live-Konzert LIVE
LAZARUS HEIGHTS
Sie sind gerade dabei, ihre neue CD aufzunehmen,
sie werden Ihnen einige neue, bisher unveröffentlichte Songs präsentieren
Freier Eintritt – Teilnahme frei, aber erforderlich
