Concert au Bistrot Gourmand Bars, 3 novembre 2023, Bars.

Concert en direct LIVE

LAZARUS HEIGHTS

En cours d’enregistrement de leur nouveau CD,

ils vont vous dévoiler quelques nouveaux titres inédits…

Entrée gratuite – participation libre mais nécessaire.

Live concert LIVE

LAZARUS HEIGHTS

Currently recording their new CD,

they’ll be unveiling some brand-new, previously unreleased tracks?

Free admission – free participation required

Concierto en directo LIVE

LAZARUS HEIGHTS

Actualmente están grabando su nuevo CD,

presentarán nuevos temas inéditos..

Entrada gratuita – participación libre

Live-Konzert LIVE

LAZARUS HEIGHTS

Sie sind gerade dabei, ihre neue CD aufzunehmen,

sie werden Ihnen einige neue, bisher unveröffentlichte Songs präsentieren

Freier Eintritt – Teilnahme frei, aber erforderlich

Mise à jour le 2023-10-31 par Vézère Périgord Noir