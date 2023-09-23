Concert au Bistrot Gourmand Bars, 23 septembre 2023, Bars.

Bars,Dordogne

The Tourists en concert

Excellent groupe de covers pops et rock , français et anglo-saxons, super vitaminés !

Parmi les « chouchous » du Bistrot !

Entrée gratuite – participation libre mais nécessaire

Bars 24210 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Tourists in concert

An excellent group of pop and rock covers, French and Anglo-Saxon, with plenty of vitamins!

One of the Bistrot’s « darlings »!

Free admission – free participation required

Los Turistas en concierto

Un excelente grupo de versiones de pop y rock, francés y anglosajón, ¡con mucha energía!

Uno de los favoritos del Bistrot

Entrada gratuita – participación libre

The Tourists auf einem Konzert

Exzellente Pop- und Rock-Coverband, französisch und angelsächsisch, supervitaminisiert!

Einer der « Lieblinge » des Bistros!

Freier Eintritt – Teilnahme frei, aber erforderlich

