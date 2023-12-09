La Crèche sur l’Eau Baromètre – Port Vieux La Ciotat, 9 décembre 2023, La Ciotat.

La Ciotat,Bouches-du-Rhône

Les nombreux promeneurs sur le Port Vieux de La Ciotat auront le privilège d’admirer cette crèche qui a la particularité d’être visible sur l’eau..

2023-12-09 fin : 2024-01-07 . .

Baromètre – Port Vieux

La Ciotat 13600 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



The many strollers in the old port of La Ciotat will have the privilege of admiring this nativity scene, which has the unusual feature of being visible from the water.

Los numerosos paseantes del viejo puerto de La Ciotat tendrán el privilegio de admirar este belén, que tiene la particularidad de ser visible desde el agua.

Die zahlreichen Spaziergänger am alten Hafen von La Ciotat werden das Privileg haben, diese Krippe zu bewundern, die die Besonderheit hat, auf dem Wasser sichtbar zu sein.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-23 par Office de Tourisme de La Ciotat