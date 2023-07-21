Barie en fête Barie, 21 juillet 2023, Barie.

Barie,Gironde

Fête du village tout le week-end avec de nombreuses animations: Loto, belote, pétanque, jeux gonflable, concert, vide-grenier, structure gonflables pour les enfants, ludothèque, tapas, musique et feux d’artifice!.

2023-07-21 fin : 2023-07-23 . EUR.

Barie 33190 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Village fete all weekend, with lots of entertainment: bingo, belote, pétanque, inflatable games, concert, garage sale, inflatable structures for children, games library, tapas, music and fireworks!

Fiesta del pueblo durante todo el fin de semana con muchas animaciones: lotería, belote, petanca, juegos hinchables, concierto, venta de garaje, estructuras hinchables para niños, ludoteca, tapas, música y ¡fuegos artificiales!

Dorffest das ganze Wochenende über mit zahlreichen Veranstaltungen: Lotto, Boule, Boulespiel, Hüpfburg, Konzert, Flohmarkt, Hüpfburg für Kinder, Spielothek, Tapas, Musik und Feuerwerk!

Mise à jour le 2023-07-10 par OT de l’Entre-deux-Mers