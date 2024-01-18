« PERDS PAS L’NORD » par INSOMNIE Barge Bar Lille, 18 janvier 2024, Lille.

« PERDS PAS L’NORD » par INSOMNIE 18 et 19 janvier 2024 Barge Bar Entrée libre

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-01-18T19:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-18T23:59:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-01-19T00:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-19T01:30:00+01:00

19h-21h

ATELIER D’INITIATION AUX INSTRUMENTS LIVE

Mise à disposition, en accès libre, de différents instruments de musique électronique : synthétiseur, boîte à rythme, etc.

Pour celles et ceux qui ont envie de découvrir, d’expérimenter, de bidouiller…

(Par soi-même ou avec l’aide des membres du collectif)

Pas besoin d’expérience préalable !

Envoie-nous un mp si tu es intéressé.e

21h-1h30

DJ SETS & VJINGS

Avec :

– SAD_ECHO2

https://www.mixcloud.com/sad_echo2/

– 8M8

https://soundcloud.com/8m8music

– MOTEURVITESSE (ULTRAWITESSE B2B R100) https://soundcloud.com/moteurvitesse

– SADGROOVE

https://soundcloud.com/insomniesound

ELECTROCLASH, TECHNO, HARDGROOVE, (HARD)TRANCE, POP (SYNTH, HYPER), DECONSTRUCTED CLUB, ETC.

– CAAME (vjing) : https://www.instagram.com/caame___/

VENTES D’AFFICHES à prix doux par https://www.instagram.com/ilpleutgravement/

Suivez-nous !

INSTA : https://www.instagram.com/insomnie.collective/

SC : https://soundcloud.com/insomniesound

