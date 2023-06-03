Visite du jardin BARÁT KÚT, 3 juin 2023, Rimavská Sobota.

Visite du jardin 3 et 4 juin BARÁT KÚT

Barát kút is a forest with park improvements that were implemented in the past. It is located near the town of Rimavská Sobota. It is currently neglected and polluted. Program during the event: Tourist walk from the town of Rimavská Sobota to Barát kút, explanation of the history of the place (PhDr. Alexander Botoš, Gamersko-malohomtské museum), botanical explanation (ŠOP SR), cleaning of the place from rubbish.

BARÁT KÚT 979 01 Rimavská Sobota Rimavská Sobota 979 01 okres Rimavská Sobota Région de Banská Bystrica 563 49 48

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-03T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T17:00:00+02:00

2023-06-04T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T17:00:00+02:00

