Embee Bar O’Carlow, 21 juin 2023, Gaillac.

Embee Mercredi 21 juin, 18h30 Bar O’Carlow

Apéro concert gratuit pour les clients du O’Carlow en première partie de soirée.
Concert gratuit pour continuer la soirée avec Embée à partir de 21h

Bar O’Carlow 32 Place de la Libération 81600 Gaillac Gaillac 81600 Tarn Occitanie

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-06-21T18:30:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T23:00:00+02:00
© Hartland Villa