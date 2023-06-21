Embee Bar O’Carlow Gaillac
Apéro concert gratuit pour les clients du O’Carlow en première partie de soirée.
Concert gratuit pour continuer la soirée avec Embée à partir de 21h
Bar O’Carlow 32 Place de la Libération 81600 Gaillac Gaillac 81600 Tarn Occitanie
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-06-21T18:30:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T23:00:00+02:00
