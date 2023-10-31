Conte musical au Paradou Bar le Paradou Cénevières, 31 octobre 2023, Cénevières.

Cénevières,Lot

Sandra vous contera l’histoire de la Bogatta Eterna, un sombre voyage empli d’humour !

A partir de 13 ans..

2023-10-31 21:00:00 fin : 2023-10-31 . EUR.

Bar le Paradou Le Bourg

Cénevières 46330 Lot Occitanie



Sandra will tell you the story of the Bogatta Eterna, a dark journey filled with humor!

Ages 13 and up.

Sandra te contará la historia de la Bogatta Eterna, ¡un oscuro viaje lleno de humor!

A partir de 13 años.

Sandra wird Ihnen die Geschichte der Bogatta Eterna erzählen, eine düstere Reise, die mit Humor gefüllt ist!

Ab 13 Jahren.

