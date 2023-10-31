Conte musical au Paradou Bar le Paradou Cénevières
Conte musical au Paradou Bar le Paradou Cénevières, 31 octobre 2023, Cénevières.
Cénevières,Lot
Sandra vous contera l’histoire de la Bogatta Eterna, un sombre voyage empli d’humour !
A partir de 13 ans..
2023-10-31 21:00:00 fin : 2023-10-31 . EUR.
Bar le Paradou Le Bourg
Cénevières 46330 Lot Occitanie
Sandra will tell you the story of the Bogatta Eterna, a dark journey filled with humor!
Ages 13 and up.
Sandra te contará la historia de la Bogatta Eterna, ¡un oscuro viaje lleno de humor!
A partir de 13 años.
Sandra wird Ihnen die Geschichte der Bogatta Eterna erzählen, eine düstere Reise, die mit Humor gefüllt ist!
Ab 13 Jahren.
