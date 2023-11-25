ANIMATIONS DE FIN D’ANNÉE : UN NOËL À BAR-LE-DUC Bar-le-Duc, 25 novembre 2023, Bar-le-Duc.

Bar-le-Duc,Meuse

De nombreuses animations vous sont proposées en cette fin d’année : marché de Noël, concerts, déambulations… célèbrent la magie de Noël.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-11-25 fin : 2023-12-24 . 0 EUR.

Bar-le-Duc 55000 Meuse Grand Est



Numerous events are on offer at the end of the year, including a Christmas market, concerts and strolls to celebrate the magic of Christmas.

A finales de año se celebran numerosos eventos, como un mercado navideño, conciertos y espectáculos callejeros, todos ellos para celebrar la magia de la Navidad.

Zum Jahresende werden Ihnen zahlreiche Veranstaltungen angeboten: Weihnachtsmarkt, Konzerte, Umzüge? feiern den Zauber der Weihnacht.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-16 par OT SUD MEUSE