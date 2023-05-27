CAFÉ DES PARENTS – THÉÂTRE-FORUM : JEUNESSE : TENTATIONS, ADDICTIONS ET SOLUTIONS 1 Rue du Chanoine Marcel Monflier, 27 mai 2023, Bar-le-Duc.

Nos ados sont entourés de diverses tentations. Face à cette réalité, les parents se sentent souvent démunis. Comment en parler avec eux ? Ados, comment je gère les tentations ?

Venez à ce moment fun parents-ados pour en parler.

Gratuit.. Adultes

Samedi 2023-05-27 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-27 17:00:00. 0 EUR.

1 Rue du Chanoine Marcel Monflier Centre socioculturel de la Libération

Bar-le-Duc 55000 Meuse Grand Est



Our teens are surrounded by various temptations. Faced with this reality, parents often feel helpless. How can we talk about it with them? Teens, how do I deal with temptations?

Come to this fun parent-teen moment to talk about it.

Free of charge.

Nuestros hijos adolescentes están rodeados de diversas tentaciones. Ante esta realidad, los padres a menudo nos sentimos impotentes. ¿Cómo podemos hablar de ello con ellos? Adolescentes, ¿cómo hacer frente a las tentaciones?

Ven a este divertido momento padres-adolescentes para hablar de ello.

Gratuito.

Unsere Teenager sind von verschiedenen Versuchungen umgeben. Eltern fühlen sich angesichts dieser Realität oft hilflos. Wie kann man mit ihnen darüber sprechen? Teenager, wie gehe ich mit Versuchungen um?

Kommen Sie zu diesem Eltern-Teenie-Spaß, um darüber zu sprechen.

Kostenlos.

