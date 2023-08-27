Le Bar 1901 joue – Grand quiz avec cadeaux à gagner Bar 1901 Vichy, 27 août 2023, Vichy.

Vichy,Allier

Venez participer à une expérience d’équipe en testant vos connaissances lors du grand quiz organisé au bar 1901..

2023-08-27 16:00:00 fin : 2023-08-27 18:30:00. EUR.

Bar 1901 Palais des Congrès

Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Come and take part in a team experience by testing your knowledge at the big quiz organized at bar 1901.

Venga y participe en una experiencia de equipo poniendo a prueba sus conocimientos en el gran concurso organizado en el bar 1901.

Nehmen Sie an einem Teamerlebnis teil, indem Sie Ihr Wissen beim großen Quiz in der Bar 1901 testen.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-10 par Vichy Destinations