Soirée déguisée « Spécial Halloween » au bar 1901 Bar 1901 – Palais des Congrès Vichy, 4 novembre 2023, Vichy.

Vichy,Allier

À l’occasion d’Halloween, venez goûter notre cocktail démoniaque du Bar 1901 et déhanchez vous sur le son endiablé de DJ Big Mike ! Mais attention, de nombreux monstres et créatures rodent….

2023-11-04 20:00:00 fin : 2023-11-04 00:00:00. EUR.

Bar 1901 – Palais des Congrès Rue du Casino

Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



For Halloween, come and try our demonic cocktail at Bar 1901 and sway to the wild sounds of DJ Big Mike! But watch out, there are plenty of monsters and creatures on the prowl…

Este Halloween, ven a probar nuestro cóctel demoníaco en el Bar 1901 y déjate llevar por los sonidos salvajes del DJ Big Mike Pero cuidado, hay muchos monstruos y criaturas al acecho…

Probieren Sie an Halloween unseren Dämonencocktail aus der Bar 1901 und schwingen Sie Ihre Hüften zu den Klängen von DJ Big Mike! Aber Vorsicht, es lauern zahlreiche Monster und Kreaturen…

Mise à jour le 2023-10-12 par Vichy Destinations