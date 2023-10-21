Le Bar 1901 spécial Halloween Bar 1901 – Palais des Congrès Vichy, 21 octobre 2023, Vichy.

Vichy,Allier

Entrez dans l’univers terrifiant d’Halloween au Bar 1901 dès le 21 octobre. Frissons et chair de poule vous attendent….

2023-10-21 fin : 2023-11-05

Bar 1901 – Palais des Congrès Rue du Casino

Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Enter the terrifying world of Halloween at Bar 1901 from October 21. Chills and goose bumps await you…

Entra en el terrorífico mundo de Halloween en el Bar 1901 a partir del 21 de octubre. Escalofríos y piel de gallina te esperan…

Tauchen Sie ab dem 21. Oktober in der Bar 1901 in die gruselige Welt von Halloween ein. Grusel und Gänsehaut erwarten Sie…

Mise à jour le 2023-10-16