Baptiste Ventadour Vichy Vichy
Baptiste Ventadour Vichy, 20 mai 2022, Vichy.
Baptiste Ventadour Centre Culturel de Vichy 15 rue du Maréchal Foch Vichy
2022-05-20 – 2022-05-20 Centre Culturel de Vichy 15 rue du Maréchal Foch
Vichy Allier
EUR 10 10
On croit l’avoir toujours entendu alors que Baptiste Ventadour a vingt-et-un ans. Pourtant, quand il chante c’est une évidence absolue.
billetterie.opera@ville-vichy.fr +33 4 70 30 50 30 https://billetterie.opera-vichy.com/
Centre Culturel de Vichy 15 rue du Maréchal Foch Vichy
dernière mise à jour : 2021-11-09 par Vichy Destinations