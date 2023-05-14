CONCERT : LES VOIX DU COEUR 1145 RD 73, 14 mai 2023, Ban-sur-Meurthe-Clefcy.

Organisé par le CCAS, dans le cadre de la Semaine des arts. Variété française.

Préventes en mairie.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-05-14 à 17:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-14 19:00:00. 8 EUR.

1145 RD 73 Salle des fêtes

Ban-sur-Meurthe-Clefcy 88230 Vosges Grand Est



Organized by the CCAS, as part of Arts Week. French variety.

Pre-sales at the town hall.

Organizado por la CCAS, en el marco de la Semana de las Artes. Variedad francesa.

Venta anticipada en el ayuntamiento.

Organisiert vom CCAS, im Rahmen der Kunstwoche. Französische Variété.

Vorverkauf im Rathaus.

