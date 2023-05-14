mar 25 avril 2023
Accueil

CONCERT : LES VOIX DU COEUR 1145 RD 73 Ban-sur-Meurthe-Clefcy

Catégories d’Évènement:

CONCERT : LES VOIX DU COEUR 1145 RD 73, 14 mai 2023, Ban-sur-Meurthe-Clefcy.

Organisé par le CCAS, dans le cadre de la Semaine des arts. Variété française.
Préventes en mairie.. Tout public
Dimanche 2023-05-14 à 17:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-14 19:00:00. 8 EUR.
1145 RD 73 Salle des fêtes
Ban-sur-Meurthe-Clefcy 88230 Vosges Grand Est

Organized by the CCAS, as part of Arts Week. French variety.
Pre-sales at the town hall.

Organizado por la CCAS, en el marco de la Semana de las Artes. Variedad francesa.
Venta anticipada en el ayuntamiento.

Organisiert vom CCAS, im Rahmen der Kunstwoche. Französische Variété.
Vorverkauf im Rathaus.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-19 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES

Détails

Date:
14 mai 2023
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Lieu
1145 RD 73
Adresse
1145 RD 73 Salle des fêtes
Ville
Ban-sur-Meurthe-Clefcy
Departement
Vosges
Lieu Ville
1145 RD 73 Ban-sur-Meurthe-Clefcy

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda

Ban-sur-Meurthe-Clefcy Vosges
Ban-sur-Meurthe-Clefcy Vosges

CATÉGORIES POPULAIRES

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS

Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2029
Unidivers est un magazine associatif sans but lucratif (1901), culturel, social et solidaire. Il bénéficie de l'aide du Service civique. Il est reconnu par la République française Service de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424.

SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Téléphone : 02 56 01 81 51 Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.

Suivez-nous sur les réseaux sociaux

Malgré des demandes répétées depuis 2012, le ministère de la Culture et la DRAC Bretagne refusent toujours d'accorder une subvention à Unidivers. Notre rédaction, composée de journalistes professionnels, dénonce cette mauvaise administration qui vise à soutenir les gros éditeurs de presse, dirigés par des intérêts privés, au détriment des indépendants, notamment des magazines de presse associatifs. Que devient la liberté de la presse quand seuls quelques groupes privilégiés sont encouragés à l'exercer ?