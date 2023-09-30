CONFÉRENCE : COVID19 : QUAND LE GOUVERNEMENT UTILISE LES CARTES DANS SA COMMUNICATION DE CRISE Ban-de-Sapt, 30 septembre 2023, Ban-de-Sapt.

Ban-de-Sapt,Vosges

Dans le cadre des animations décentralisées du Festival International de Géographie.

Avec Juliette MOREL, cartographe géomaticienne.

Lors du premier confinement dû à la Covid 19 au printemps 2020, le gouvernement français a fondé une partie de sa communication de crise sur des cartes, notamment l’organisation du déconfinement. Dans une perspective de cartographie critique, cet épisode est très édifiant pour comprendre les potentiels et les attentes politiques associées aux cartes dans ce type de contexte.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-09-30 18:00:00 fin : 2023-09-30 19:00:00. 0 EUR.

Ban-de-Sapt 88210 Vosges Grand Est



As part of the Festival International de Géographie’s decentralized events.

With Juliette MOREL, geomatician cartographer.

During the first Covid 19 containment in the spring of 2020, the French government based part of its crisis communication on maps, in particular the organization of deconfinement. From a critical cartography perspective, this episode is very instructive for understanding the potential and political expectations associated with maps in this type of context.

En el marco de los actos descentralizados del Festival Internacional de Geografía.

Con Juliette MOREL, cartógrafa geomática.

Durante el primer confinamiento Covid 19 en la primavera de 2020, el gobierno francés basó parte de su comunicación de crisis en los mapas, en particular la organización del desconfinamiento. Desde una perspectiva de cartografía crítica, este episodio es muy instructivo para comprender el potencial y las expectativas políticas asociadas a los mapas en este tipo de contexto.

Im Rahmen der dezentralisierten Animationen des Internationalen Geographiefestivals.

Mit Juliette MOREL, Kartographin und Geomatikerin.

Während des ersten Containments aufgrund von Covid 19 im Frühjahr 2020 stützte die französische Regierung einen Teil ihrer Krisenkommunikation auf Karten, insbesondere die Organisation des Deconfinement. Aus der Perspektive der kritischen Kartografie ist diese Episode sehr aufschlussreich, um das Potenzial und die politischen Erwartungen zu verstehen, die mit Karten in einem solchen Kontext verbunden sind.

