KICK ASS DRUM BALKABAR Nantes, 23 novembre 2023, Nantes.

KICK ASS DRUM Jeudi 23 novembre, 20h30 BALKABAR

S’il n’oublie pas la date ou ses instruments, le vénérable Kick Ass Drum nous fera l’honneur de botter sa grosse caisse en jouant de la guitare ; inimitable.

Bandcamp

Vidéo

BALKABAR 1 rue Charles Brunellière, 44100 Nantes Nantes 44000 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/Z4igKhPIerw?si=MGhsvys7ohnE-VQJ »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-23T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-23T23:00:00+01:00

One Band Rock and Roll