Bal’Ivern, 25 février 2023, Saint-Sylvestre-sur-Lot Saint-Sylvestre-sur-Lot.

Bal’Ivern

Salle des fêtes Saint-Sylvestre-sur-Lot Lot-et-Garonne  
2023-02-25 – 2023-02-25

Saint-Sylvestre-sur-Lot
Lot-et-Garonne

Saint-Sylvestre-sur-Lot

22 22 EUR   L’association Envol et la Calandreta Lo Caminol vous invitent à leur bal.
18h : initiation aux danses traditionnelles
19h30 : repas (garbure, salade, fromage, gâteau au chocolat avec crème anglaise)
21h : bal traditionnel avec Alibabal
Buvette sur place.

Envol
Saint-Sylvestre-sur-Lot
