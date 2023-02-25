Bal’Ivern Saint-Sylvestre-sur-Lot Saint-Sylvestre-sur-Lot
Bal’Ivern, 25 février 2023, Saint-Sylvestre-sur-Lot Saint-Sylvestre-sur-Lot.
Bal’Ivern
Salle des fêtes Saint-Sylvestre-sur-Lot Lot-et-Garonne
2023-02-25 – 2023-02-25
22 22 EUR L’association Envol et la Calandreta Lo Caminol vous invitent à leur bal.
18h : initiation aux danses traditionnelles
19h30 : repas (garbure, salade, fromage, gâteau au chocolat avec crème anglaise)
21h : bal traditionnel avec Alibabal
Buvette sur place.
Envol
