Bal'Ivern, 25 février 2023, Saint-Sylvestre-sur-Lot

2023-02-25 – 2023-02-25 Saint-Sylvestre-sur-Lot

L'association Envol et la Calandreta Lo Caminol vous invitent à leur bal.

18h : initiation aux danses traditionnelles

19h30 : repas (garbure, salade, fromage, gâteau au chocolat avec crème anglaise)

21h : bal traditionnel avec Alibabal

Buvette sur place.

Envol

Saint-Sylvestre-sur-Lot

