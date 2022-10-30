BALADES CONTÉES HALLOWEEN AU LAC DU DER Giffaumont-Champaubert, 30 octobre 2022, Giffaumont-Champaubert.

Promenade de l’Ile Station Nautique   Giffaumont-Champaubert A la tombée de la nuit, venez écouter les histoires incroyables de citrouille, de sorcière peureuse et de Baba Yaga …

Pour combattre les mauvais sorts, les déguisements d’Halloween sont fortement conseillés !

tourisme@lacduder.com +33 3 26 72 62 80 http://www.lacduder.com/

 

