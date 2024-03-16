BALADE EN FORET DANS LE CADRE DE LA JOURNEE INTERNATIONALE DES FORETS Serqueux
BALADE EN FORET DANS LE CADRE DE LA JOURNEE INTERNATIONALE DES FORETS Serqueux, samedi 16 mars 2024.
Tout public
Balade en forêt à Serqueux.
Venez prendre le temps de découvrir la forêt, ses habitants et ses métiers lord d’une balade commentée par un technicien forestier de l’Office National des forêts
RDV à la mairie de Serqueux de 10h à 17h
Prévoir une tenue et des chaussures adaptées
Ouvert à tous, chien en laisse .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-16
fin : 2024-03-16
Serqueux 52400 Haute-Marne Grand Est ludivine.hallet@onf.fr
L’événement BALADE EN FORET DANS LE CADRE DE LA JOURNEE INTERNATIONALE DES FORETS Serqueux a été mis à jour le 2024-03-12 par Antenne de Bourbonne-les-Bains