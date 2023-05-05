BALADE DES SAVEURS : L’HISTOIRE D’UN TERROIR ET D’UNE PASSION », 5 mai 2023, La Livinière La Livinière.

BALADE DES SAVEURS : L’HISTOIRE D’UN TERROIR ET D’UNE PASSION »

4 Chemin de Parignoles La Livinière Hérault  
2023-05-05 05:00:00 – 2023-05-05 23:00:00

EUR 10  

RENDEZ-VOUS AU PAYS :
« Château Maris »
Tous les vendredis, venez découvrir nos vins et visiter notre domaine. Notre visite explique l’appellation, l’histoire de Chateau Maris, nos méthodes biodynamiques.
Il y a une courte balade dans les vignes, suivie par une visite de notre chai en chanvre unique au monde et une dégustation de 4 vins.
La prestation dure entre 1h15-1h30.

