BALADE DES SAVEURS : L’HISTOIRE D’UN TERROIR ET D’UNE PASSION » La Livinière La Livinière
BALADE DES SAVEURS : L’HISTOIRE D’UN TERROIR ET D’UNE PASSION », 5 mai 2023, La Livinière La Livinière.
BALADE DES SAVEURS : L’HISTOIRE D’UN TERROIR ET D’UNE PASSION »
4 Chemin de Parignoles La Livinière Hérault
2023-05-05 05:00:00 – 2023-05-05 23:00:00
La Livinière
Hérault
La Livinière
EUR 10
RENDEZ-VOUS AU PAYS :
« Château Maris »
Tous les vendredis, venez découvrir nos vins et visiter notre domaine. Notre visite explique l’appellation, l’histoire de Chateau Maris, nos méthodes biodynamiques.
Il y a une courte balade dans les vignes, suivie par une visite de notre chai en chanvre unique au monde et une dégustation de 4 vins.
La prestation dure entre 1h15-1h30.
La Livinière
dernière mise à jour : 2023-03-06 par