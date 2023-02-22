Balade à cheval La Chapelle-Cécelin La Chapelle-Cécelin La Chapelle-Cécelin
Balade à cheval
12 rue albert haupais La Chapelle-Cécelin Manche
2023-02-22 10:00:00 10:00:00 – 2023-02-22 12:00:00 12:00:00
Balade à cheval dans le bocage, pour niveau initiation et galop 1. Arrivée au club pour 10h, départ à 10h30. 20€.
Inscriptions obligatoires auprès du Centre équestre de La Chapelle-Cécelin (12 rue Albert Haupais) : 06 08 55 70 47.
caroline.desmottes@orange.fr +33 6 08 55 70 47
dernière mise à jour : 2023-01-19 par