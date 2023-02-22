Balade à cheval La Chapelle-Cécelin La Chapelle-Cécelin La Chapelle-Cécelin Catégories d’Évènement: La Chapelle-Cécelin

Manche La Chapelle-Cécelin Balade à cheval dans le bocage, pour niveau initiation et galop 1. Arrivée au club pour 10h, départ à 10h30. 20€.

Inscriptions obligatoires auprès du Centre équestre de La Chapelle-Cécelin (12 rue Albert Haupais) : 06 08 55 70 47. Balade à cheval dans le bocage, pour niveau initiation et galop 1. Arrivée au club pour 10h, départ à 10h30. 20€.

