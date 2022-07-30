Bal Trad avec Rémi Geffroy Place du Village,Gros-Chastang (19)

– 18:00 : initiation aux danses trad – 20h30 : théatre de rue avec la compagnie « La Belle Friche » – 21:30 : bal trad avec Rémi Geffroy. – 23:30 : suite du bal en scène ouverte *source : événement [Bal Trad avec Rémi Geffroy](https://agendatrad.org/e/35354) publié sur [AgendaTrad](https://agendatrad.org/)*

Prix libre

2022-07-30T20:30:00 2022-07-30T00:30:00

