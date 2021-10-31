Saint-Quentin Saint-Quentin Aisne, Saint-Quentin Bal musette à Saint-Quentin Saint-Quentin Saint-Quentin Catégories d’évènement: Aisne

Saint-Quentin

Bal musette à Saint-Quentin Saint-Quentin, 31 octobre 2021, Saint-Quentin. Bal musette à Saint-Quentin 2021-10-31 – 2021-10-31

Saint-Quentin Aisne Venez guincher au Bal musette qui se tiendra le dimanche 31octobre, salle Verdun à Saint-Quentin, de14h à 18h.

Organisé par l’association Solidairaisne.

Animation : Jason

SOLIDAIRAISNE
dernière mise à jour : 2021-09-29

Lieu Saint-Quentin
Ville Saint-Quentin