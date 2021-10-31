Bal musette à Saint-Quentin Saint-Quentin Saint-Quentin
Bal musette à Saint-Quentin Saint-Quentin, 31 octobre 2021, Saint-Quentin.
Bal musette à Saint-Quentin 2021-10-31 – 2021-10-31
Saint-Quentin Aisne
Venez guincher au Bal musette qui se tiendra le dimanche 31octobre, salle Verdun à Saint-Quentin, de14h à 18h.
Organisé par l’association Solidairaisne.
Animation : Jason
Réservations : 0660043535
+33 6 60 04 35 35
SOLIDAIRAISNE
