Bal folk pour solid’air 9, Allée des Marronniers, Limoux (11) Limoux
Bal folk pour solid’air 9, Allée des Marronniers, Limoux (11) Limoux, samedi 6 avril 2024.
Bal folk pour solid’air avec Clotilde Samedi 6 avril, 21h30 9, Allée des Marronniers, Limoux (11)
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-04-06T21:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-06T23:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-04-06T21:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-06T23:30:00+02:00
9, Allée des Marronniers, Limoux (11) 9, Allée des Marronniers, 11300 Limoux, France Limoux 11300 Aude Occitania
baltrad balfolk