Bal folk festiv’arts 19eme édition Jardin de Ville,Grenoble (38), 17 avril 2022, .

Bal folk festiv’arts 19eme édition

Jardin de Ville, Grenoble (38), le dimanche 17 avril à 14:00

Salutations ! Après 2 années d’absence, l’équipe de Festiv’Arts est fière et a le plaisir de vous annoncer qu’elle est de de retour avec un nouveau format du festival !Pour cette 19ème édition, nous avons décidé de tout condenser sur 2 jours au Jardin de ville et ses alentours.Au programme : des spectacles, des concerts, un marché de créateurs et pour finir en beauté, le traditionnel bal folk !La date se rapproche à grand pas alors restez connectés pour la suite des évènements, nous avons hâte… et vous ? ______________________ SAMEDI :Ouverture de 14h à 23h 14h – 18h : SPECTACLES ![????](https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t7/1.5/16/1f3ad.png)![➡️](https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t25/1.5/16/27a1.png)Plus d’infos à venir… 19h – 23h : CONCERT ![????](https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t78/1.5/16/1f3b6.png)![➡️](https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t25/1.5/16/27a1.png)Plus d’infos à venir… ______________________ DIMANCHE :Ouverture de 12h à 18h 12h – 18h : MARCHÉ DES CRÉATEURS![????](https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t10/1.5/16/1fa86.png)![➡️](https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t25/1.5/16/27a1.png)Plus d’infos à venir… 14h – 18h : BAL FOLK ![????](https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t20/1.5/16/1f483.png)Venez danser au kiosque du Jardin de ville en compagnie des groupes : – Plume :[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RFZOOrjjn98…](https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DRFZOOrjjn98%26ab_channel%3DJeremieBonamantTeboul%26fbclid%3DIwAR28X2bqFRJ8qOczZkXpfslBIBE-UR3VVZXMzFgX8OPQrv3ik1jxycoYJF0&h=AT3_DQ0G4PT_y6tlxcA6z40_Gjea7ySWz6rOcSvIt_Hj1SKeJdxenN-UNmfpHnd6YGK4wboA5m3kdUdVEsdxcp78G0qqcGiqN4VrLREWcQlGTn77Z8vcBq2oVoB52OB2xYa0XORnRQYsn-DstA&__tn__=q&c%5B0%5D=AT2MmeQLDmrU_vKCtJTrmn9B7je12oWHIKtrFA7IvvowNH5MILEMvbvOSCA5_g94g0tbjdlArqJCBAtIThnmEyI1PICsJCli3z15QzXg8s9ntkvD5EArRRwhPGKLJ-rh8ga1yMsEgxJUBMnOVX2T1gAFU_8lLPwjmk5GorKtT2EpekkDnw)- Les Zéoles :[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fd29EKPYdgk…](https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DFd29EKPYdgk%26ab_channel%3DLesZ%25C3%25A9oles%26fbclid%3DIwAR1o8fSa0pCEfDwDvdmWOs54rd5DzBL2sQLHsvvYieNAbpl4tMbaF7I3L00&h=AT2U6rUIzlGyl3IKIUQ0ZYyt3rbqtm171irzzaF8TRPFJIlQl-M2Q_CnxVhSozZlCEOhw-mUfyKs4ZrTJJvIhNBWUjG6jWpQ1xLxuRnkhBWBWgi_XZoKMYiZIR4t_cOI1xYIP__liF68VeCPnA&__tn__=q&c%5B0%5D=AT2MmeQLDmrU_vKCtJTrmn9B7je12oWHIKtrFA7IvvowNH5MILEMvbvOSCA5_g94g0tbjdlArqJCBAtIThnmEyI1PICsJCli3z15QzXg8s9ntkvD5EArRRwhPGKLJ-rh8ga1yMsEgxJUBMnOVX2T1gAFU_8lLPwjmk5GorKtT2EpekkDnw)______________________ ![????](https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/tda/1.5/16/1f7e7.png)INFOS PRATIQUES![????](https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/tda/1.5/16/1f7e7.png)![????](https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t53/1.5/16/1f7e0.png)C’est quand ?Samedi 16 Avril / 14h – 23hDimanche 17 avril / 12h – 20h ![????](https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t53/1.5/16/1f7e0.png)C’est combien ?Le festival est entièrement gratuit et accessible à tous, mais les artistes jouent au chapeau, nous vous invitons donc à récompenser leur travail. ![????](https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t53/1.5/16/1f7e0.png)C’est où ?Jardin de ville, accessible tram A et B : arrêt Victor Hugo (sinon il y a les bus et le vélo !)Spectacles (le samedi) : Se déroulent sur différentes places de GrenoblePlus d’infos à venir… ![????](https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t53/1.5/16/1f7e0.png)Vous restaurer ?Vous pourrez retrouver :![????](https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/tef/1.5/16/1f37b.png) Bar avec bières et softs![????](https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/tba/1.5/16/1f95e.png) Stand de crêpes salées et sucrées ______________________ PARTENAIRES :Ville de GrenobleUniversité Grenoble AlpesDébarouleAcousmieMix’ArtsBière de SassenageSm7drawDébarouleDépartement de l’Isère *source : événement [Bal folk festiv’arts 19eme édition ](https://agendatrad.org/e/36246) publié sur [AgendaTrad](https://agendatrad.org/)*

Gratuit

avec Les Zéoles et plume

Jardin de Ville,Grenoble (38) jardin de ville de grenoble Jardin de Ville, 38000 Grenoble, France



Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-04-17T14:00:00 2022-04-17T18:00:00