Bal Folk Bal-néo-thérapie Salle Acropolya,La Roche-Posay (86)
Bal Folk Bal-néo-thérapie Salle Acropolya,La Roche-Posay (86), 2 avril 2022, .
Bal Folk Bal-néo-thérapie
Salle Acropolya, La Roche-Posay (86), le samedi 2 avril à 20:30
Bal Folk *source : événement [Bal Folk Bal-néo-thérapie](https://agendatrad.org/e/36068) publié sur [AgendaTrad](https://agendatrad.org/)*
Participation libre
avec DéZ’Accordés et Bal perdu
Salle Acropolya,La Roche-Posay (86) Les Chaumettes Salle Acropolya, 86270 La Roche-Posay, France
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2022-04-02T20:30:00 2022-04-02T00:30:00