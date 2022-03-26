BAL DE PRINTEMPS Sainte-Marguerite Sainte-Marguerite
BAL DE PRINTEMPS Sainte-Marguerite, 26 mars 2022, Sainte-Marguerite.
BAL DE PRINTEMPS Sainte-Marguerite
2022-03-26 – 2022-03-26
Sainte-Marguerite Vosges Sainte-Marguerite
Animé par Eddy ANIM et SON. Entrée avec 1 boisson offerte, petite restauration sur place à 5€ (pâté lorrain, salade ou croque-monsieur, salade).
Réservations au 06 76 87 30 53 ou 06 70 78 08 62 ou 06 87 10 78 56.
+33 6 76 87 30 53
I-stock
Sainte-Marguerite
dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-04 par