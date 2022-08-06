Bal Country en plein air Tourouvre au Perche Tourouvre au Perche Catégories d’évènement: Orne

2022-08-06 23:00:00 23:00:00 – 2022-08-11

Fort du succès de l'an passé, Country road 61 et Tourouvre au Perche organisent un nouveau bal country en plain air. Restauration et boisson chez les commerçants du village. Pour tous !! +33 6 16 11 36 89

