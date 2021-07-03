Bal country en plein air Tourouvre au Perche, 3 juillet 2021-3 juillet 2021, Tourouvre au Perche.
Bal country en plein air 2021-07-03 11:00:00 11:00:00 – 2021-07-03 23:00:00 23:00:00 TOUROUVRE Place de la Mairie
Tourouvre au Perche Orne Tourouvre au Perche
Country Road et la ville de Tourouvre-au-Perche vous invite à un grand bal country en plein air de 11h à 23h. Restauration et boisson chez les commerçants de Tourouvre.
Participation : 4€
+33 6 16 11 36 89
