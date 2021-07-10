Bal champêtre Faÿ-lès-Nemours Faÿ-lès-Nemours
Faÿ-lès-Nemours Seine-et-Marne
Bal à 21h avec l’orchestre JF CARCAGNO, précédé d’une réunion villageoise à 19h30. Chacun apporte son panier repas. L’association Loisirs Amitié offrira l’apéritif et le café. Pas de réservation.
asso.loisirs.amitie@gmail.com +33 1 64 29 17 02
