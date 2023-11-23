ZEPPO & RUDVAL FEAT RADIO GABY BAIN ROUGE Nantes, 23 novembre 2023, Nantes.

ZEPPO & RUDVAL FEAT RADIO GABY Jeudi 23 novembre, 20h30 BAIN ROUGE

Rudval Artiste DJ fruité aux vertus euphorisantes en Ping Pong avec Zeppo Scratcheur et percussioniste endiablé ! Saupoudrez le tout avec la belle voix latine de RADIO GABY et vous aurez une chaude soirée à base de RAGGAETON, SALSA et autres bons goûts TROPICAUX !

BAIN ROUGE 7 allée de la Maison Rouge, 44000 Nantes Nantes 44000 Centre Ville Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/ZeppoetRudval »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-23T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-23T23:00:00+01:00

