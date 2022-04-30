Bain de for�t aux Tines avec Tiphaine Breillot Chamonix-Mont-Blanc Chamonix-Mont-Blanc Catégories d’évènement: Chamonix-Mont-Blanc

2022-04-30 09:30:00 09:30:00 – 2022-04-30 12:00:00 12:00:00

Chamonix-Mont-Blanc Haute-Savoie EUR 10 10 Déconnectez de votre quotidien et retrouvez le contact avec la nature !

Informations et inscriptions à l’accueil de la MJC. accueil@mjchamonix.org +33 4 50 53 12 24 http://www.mjchamonix.org/ Chamonix-Mont-Blanc

