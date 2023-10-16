Cours d’hatha yoga Baie du Cap Montfarville
Cours d’hatha yoga Baie du Cap Montfarville, 16 octobre 2023, Montfarville.
Montfarville,Manche
Cours d’hatha yoga pour tous, débutants ou avancés..
2023-10-16 11:00:00 fin : 2023-10-16 12:00:00. .
Baie du Cap
Montfarville 50760 Manche Normandie
Hatha yoga classes for beginners and advanced.
Clases de hatha yoga para principiantes y avanzados.
Hatha-Yoga-Kurse für alle, Anfänger und Fortgeschrittene.
