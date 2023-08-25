CINÉCO : INDIANA JONES Bagnols-les-Bains Mont Lozère et Goulet, 25 août 2023, Mont Lozère et Goulet.

Mont Lozère et Goulet,Lozère

Sortie en : 2023 – Durée : 02h34min – Genre : Action, Aventure – Origine : Etats-Unis (VF) – De : James Mangold

Synopsis : 1969. Indiana Jones s’apprête à tirer sa révérence. Après avoir passé plus de dix ans à enseigner au Hunter College de New Yor….

2023-08-25 fin : 2023-08-25

Bagnols-les-Bains Théâtre municipal

Mont Lozère et Goulet 48190 Lozère Occitanie



